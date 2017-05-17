Adidas Has New NMD City Sock Styles Releasing on May 20

The Adidas NMD CS2 "Core Black" will be released Saturday for $180. Adidas

The second generation of the Adidas NMD City Sock is getting two new looks come Saturday.

Known as the NMD CS2, this model turns the low-top NMD runner into a mid-top that’s more sock-like than ever before.

The shoe’s entire upper is composed of Primeknit, offering a breathable and flexible fit. The CS2 iteration also features a wrap-around construction for added support.

The Adidas NMD CS2 “Pearl Gray” will be released Saturday for $180. Adidas

The NMD CS2 will be released in “Core Black” and “Pearl Gray” styles on Saturday for $180 apiece. The “Core Black” version boasts pink contrast stripes at its medial side, while the “Pearl Gray” makeup includes black stripes.

Both looks are cushioned with the NMD’s signature full-length Boost midsole, although this CS2 variation is not adorned with the NMD’s traditional EVA plugs.

Adidas NMD CS2 “Core Black.” Adidas

Adidas NMD CS2 “Pearl Gray.” Adidas

The styles pictured here will be available globally from adidas.com/nmd and select Adidas Originals retailers.

