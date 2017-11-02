Adidas Unveils a New NMD Shoe Style ‘Like Nothing Before’ Coming Out Nov. 11

The fan-favorite Adidas NMD will soon be getting a new look in an equally coveted colorway.
Adidas Originals revealed today a teaser for an upcoming NMD “Color Static” style.
Based on the brand’s preview and other images that have recently circulated on social media, this style will feature a knitted upper with a multicolor dot pattern. The kaleidoscopic colors also extend to the makeup’s ankle collar and shoelaces.
The dazzling Primeknit look is balanced with white accents at the heel, eyestay, and midsole, where the NMD’s signature EVA inserts also appear in white. Meanwhile, Adidas’ full-length Boost material adds cushioning.
According to Adidas, this style will launch globally beginning Nov. 11.
In the meantime, readers can shop other NMD styles from adidas.com now with prices starting at $130.
Want more?
These First-of-Their-Kind Adidas Ultra Boosts Are Coming Out on Black Friday
Adidas Pays Homage to David Beckham With Limited-Edition Collection Releasing This Week
Pharrell’s Adidas HU NMD Sneaker Collaboration With Chanel: All the Details