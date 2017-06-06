These Crazy Adidas Ultra Boost Slip-On Sneakers Won’t Be Easy to Get

Adidas Nemeziz Tango 17+ 360 Agility Ultra Boost (€ 199.95) Adidas

Adidas has already produced several soccer-inspired Ultra Boost hybrids, but the upcoming Nemeziz Tango 17+ 360 Agility Ultra Boost is one of the brand’s most daring designs yet.

This new look combines the the snug Agilityknit 2.0 upper of the Nemeziz Tango 17+ 360 Agility indoor soccer shoe with the fan-favorite Ultra Boost midsole and heel cup, resulting in an eye-catching lifestyle look.

The defining feature of the Nemeziz Tango 17+ 360 Agility Ultra Boost is its slip-on laceless upper, which uses what Adidas calls a 360 Agility Bandage System for a unique and supportive fit. The knitted upper boasts a black and white stripe pattern, which alternates as it wraps down the foot.

Adidas Nemeziz Tango 17+ 360 Agility Ultra Boost aerial

For sneakerheads in the U.S., the Nemeziz Tango 17+ 360 Agility Ultra Boost isn’t going to be easy to come by — at least not yet. The limited-edition look is currently scheduled to release tomorrow via Adidas’ European e-commerce sites for 199.95 Euro, which converts to right around $225.

A stateside release has not yet been confirmed, but U.S. fans can currently pick up the non-Ultra Boost iteration of the Nemeziz Tango 17+ 360 Agility for $200 via adidas.com.

Adidas Nemeziz Tango 17+ 360 Agility Ultra Boost lateral Adidas

Adidas Nemeziz Tango 17+ 360 Agility Ultra Boost medial Adidas

Adidas Nemeziz Tango 17+ 360 Agility Ultra Boost heel cup detail Adidas

Adidas Nemeziz Tango 17+ 360 Agility Ultra Boost outsole detail Adidas

Adidas Nemeziz Tango 17+ 360 Agility Ultra Boost outsole

