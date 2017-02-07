Adidas Makes NBA All-Star Sneakers for James Harden, Damian Lillard and Derrick Rose

Houston Rockets' James Harden (left), Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard, and New York Knicks' Derrick Rose. Rex/Shutterstock

Although some of Adidas’ biggest stars such as Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose won’t be playing in the NBA All-Star Game, that didn’t stop the brand from creating special-edition “All-Star” colorways for its signature ballers.

Along with Houston Rockets guard and Western Conference starter James Harden’s signature Harden Vol. 1 model, Adidas has applied the colorful “All-Star” treatment to Lillard’s Dame 3 sneaker and Rose’s D Rose 7 Primeknit.

Each makeup in this Adidas basketball “All-Star” collection uses a consistent palette of gray, orange, and purple shades, with some models — such as the Harden Vol. 1 pictured above — opting for more subdued looks than others.

The “All-Star” Harden Vol. 1 is built with a gray Primeknit upper and finished off with a gray leather toe overlay for protection. Color accents appear in the form of orange laces, a purple liner, and a gradient fade outsole that blends both hues.

Despite being snubbed from the All-Star Game for the third consecutive year, Lillard is getting in on the festivities, too, with a special makeup of his Dame 3 signature shoe. Far from subtle, this colorway blends varying shades of gray, black, and silver with attention-grabbing dashes of orange and purple throughout.

Sticking with the colorful theme, Rose’s D Rose 7 Primeknit signature shoe has also been spotted in an “All-Star” colorway. There’s even a matching Crazylight Boost Low, although that model is not tied to a specific player.

No release date has been announced for the Adidas “All-Star” collection, but the official adidas.com images seen here are often indicative of a forthcoming online launch.

#DRose7PrimeKnit #AllStar #adidasbasketball #DRose #DerrickRose A photo posted by @thebasketballshoes on Feb 6, 2017 at 1:57am PST

#crazylightboost #boost #adidashoops #adidasbasketball #thehoopers🏀🔥 A photo posted by The Hoopers (@basketballshop_the_hoopers) on Feb 7, 2017 at 6:37am PST

The lateral section of James Harden’s “All-Star” Adidas Harden Vol. 1. Adidas

The medial section of James Harden’s “All-Star” Adidas Harden Vol. 1. Adidas

A top-down look at James Harden’s “All-Star” Adidas Harden Vol. 1. Adidas

The outsole of James Harden’s “All-Star” Adidas Harden Vol. 1. Adidas

The lateral section of Damian Lillard’s “All-Star” Adidas Dame 3. Adidas

The medial section of Damian Lillard’s “All-Star” Adidas Dame 3. Adidas

A top-down look at Damian Lillard’s “All-Star” Adidas Dame 3. Adidas

The outsole of Damian Lillard’s “All-Star” Adidas Dame 3. Adidas

Want more?

Will Stephen Curry Wear These Sneakers During the NBA All-Star Game?

Exclusive: Kyrie Irving Talks Off-Court Sneaker Style and Nike NBA All-Star Kicks

Exclusive: Mache Talks Super Bowl LI and NBA All-Star Game Customs