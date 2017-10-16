Adidas Is Releasing a ‘Very Limited Supply’ of Fully-Customizable Ultra Boosts This Week

Adidas mi Ultra Boost Xeno with Black Boost. Adidas

Adidas is giving its followers the opportunity to combine two of the brand’s fan-favorite technologies with the introduction of the mi Ultra Boost Xeno.

As the latest addition to the brand’s customizable mi Adidas platform, the Ultra Boost Xeno will be offered beginning this week in “very limited supply,” according to the brand.

Adidas’ Xeno technology was debuted during NBA All-Star Weekend 2015 on the Metro Attitude, Superstar and ZX Flux models. The light-reactive technology allows for never-before-seen looks, with seemingly dark accents illuminating with a rainbow effect under the flash of cameras. The tech has gone on to be used on a number of models and methods, but it’s never appeared on the Ultra Boost — until now.

“We believe that customization is the best tool of self-expression for all creators,” said Paul Bowyer, senior business unit director at Adidas Running. “We are committed to delivering inspiring and innovative experiences to enable our community to fulfill their unique design preferences. The Ultra Boost is an iconic silhouette and we are pleased that we can now give consumers the opportunity to customize this shoe with Xeno.”

In addition to the Xeno option, customizers will also be able to give the Ultra Boost a black-based Boost midsole, which is a first for the mi Adidas platform.

The mi Ultra Boost Xeno will launch Friday at Adidas’ Fifth Ave. New York location, which will include a 3-D augmented reality experience that will allow attendees to customize their design in real time. This will be the first chance to create the sneakers, but online readers will have access at a later date.

Readers can sign up now for a chance to create their own mi Ultra Boost Xeno at adidas.com.

