Adidas’ Jon Wexler Has an Insane Yeezy Boost Collection

Jon Wexler's Adidas Yeezy Boost collection. Instagram

As global director of entertainment and influencer marketing at Adidas, Jon Wexler has had a hand in many of the brand’s most successful projects, including its collaborations with Kanye West. It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, then, that Wexler’s Yeezy Boost collection will make many sneakerheads green with envy.

On Sunday, Wexler shared via Instagram a look at his “sneaker room back wall,” which includes nearly every one of West’s Adidas designs to date. The infant Yeezy Boost 350s? They’re there. The Yeezy 350 Cleat? Yes, he has those, too.

With three full rows of Yeezy footwear, Wexler capped off the final row of the display with some of Adidas’ most sought-after collaborations in recent memory. Included in this row are NMD collaborations with Bape and Packer Shoes as well as rapper Pusha T’s EQT collabs.

During West’s acceptance speech for Shoe of the Year at the 2015 FN Achievement Awards, he credited Wexler with saving his life. “I said to Jon, it’s important. You have to save my life. I’m not creating and it’s affecting my music, it’s affecting our relationship, it’s affecting everything because I’m waking up in cold sweats every night,” West said.

Conspicuously absent from Wexler’s closet is the upcoming “Zebra” Yeezy Boost 350 V2, which will be available Saturday exclusively at select Adidas stores and online for $220.

