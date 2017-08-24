Adidas’ Jon Wexler Shows Off One of the Rarest Ultra Boosts Ever Made

Concepts x Adidas Ultra Boost Instagram: @wex

Adidas’ limited-edition Ultra Boost collaborations have helped keep the sneaker in the spotlight since its 2015 debut, but not every rare pair is attainable to the public. Take for instance this extremely scarce friends-and-family Ultra Boost, which was created to celebrate the opening of the Adidas x Concepts door in Boston on Friday.

According to an Instagram post from Jon Wexler, vice president of global entertainment and influencer marketing at Adidas, only 17 pairs of the sneakers were produced — and each pair is individually numbered for proof.

The style itself is reminiscent of the inline “Triple Black” Ultra Boost 3.0 release but with a number of updates that set it apart from your ordinary retail iterations. This exclusive makeup features a mosaiclike pattern on its cage, which Concepts’ Deon Point says was inspired by the store’s metal entrance and also nods to both brand’s logos.

Additional details include custom, individually numbered lace tabs that utilize Adidas’ color-shifting Xeno technology and a printed insole that references Boston’s history.

As a reminder, there are only 17 pairs of the Concepts x Adidas Ultra Boost worldwide. The sneakers are currently not expected to be offered to the public.

