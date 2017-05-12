Adidas’ James Harden Gives Lackluster Performance in Final NBA Playoff Game

James Harden during the Game 6 NBA Conference Semi-Final loss to the San Antonio Spurs. REX Shutterstock.

James Harden has been discussed as a potential regular season MVP candidate. But his performance Thursday night in what would be his team’s final NBA playoff game this season was anything but valuable.

Harden, an Adidas athlete, gave a forgettable performance in the 114-75 throttling of his Houston Rockets by the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday at the Toyota Center in Houston. The All-Star guard scored just 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting from the field in Game 6 of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals, including nailing 2-of-9 three-pointers.

James Harden, wearing the Adidas Harden Vol. 1, walking off the court during a NBA Playoff loss. REX Shuterstock.

This offensive drought is atypical to Harden, who posted 43 points in Game 3 of the series. Prior to Game 6, Harden’s lowest scoring output was in Game 2, when he scored just 13 points in the 121-96 loss.

Harden rocked on Thursday night a black and white iteration of his first signature shoe with Adidas, the Harden Vol. 1. The shoe is in stores now and retails for $140.

While Harden and the Rockets will have to wait until next season to get revenge, the San Antonio Spurs move on to face Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Western Conference Finals.