Adidas Gifts James Harden Sneakers and Custom NBA Jerseys to High School Football All-Americans

2016 U.S. Army All-American Bowl. USA Today High School Sports

On Saturday, 90 of the best high school players in the country will meet in San Antonio for the annual U.S. Army All-American Bowl. Ahead of the big game, Adidas is rewarding participants with free James Harden sneakers and custom gear.

USA Today High School Sports spotted a tweet from UCLA commit Jaelan Phillips thanking Adidas for an early pair of “Home” Harden Vol. 1 sneakers and a customized San Antonio Spurs jersey with his name on the back. “Huge shoutout to @adidasHoops,” Philips wrote Wednesday night on Twitter.

According to USA Today High School Sports, Phillips isn’t the only player who will be going home with a care package from the brand with the three stripes. “We all got custom jerseys. And all of us went to the Spurs game Tuesday night. Adidas has the best gear,” said tight end Colby Parkinson, who’s committed to Stanford.

If you’re not one of the elite players who will be hitting the gridiron on Saturday, you can still get the kicks and gear. The “Home” Adidas Harden Vol. 1 arrives on Saturday for $140 at select Adidas Basketball retailers, and you can customize your own Adidas NBA jersey on nba.com, with prices ranging from $39.99 to $249.99.

Adidas Customized NBA Jerseys, $39.99-$249.99; nba.com.

