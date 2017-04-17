Why These Adidas Iniki Runners Won’t Be Easy to Get

The Adidas Iniki Runner "London." Instagram: @crepecity

Adidas’ latest Boost sneaker is set to release in nearly a dozen new styles this week, but there’s one more pair on the way that won’t be quite as easy to come by.

Joining the six men’s and four women’s styles of the Adidas Iniki Runner releasing Thursday is a black-and-red look that the brand says is inspired by the city of London.

This colorway features a black upper composed of stretch mesh and vintage suede. It’s accented with red at the Three Stripes branding and tongue, as well as the leather heel tab. Cushioning is provided by a full-length white Boost midsole, which is capped off with a gum-rubber outsole.

According to Adidas, this colorway was culled from the brand’s previous “city series” drops, which often included black-and-red London-inspired makeups.

Unlike the aforementioned Iniki Runner colorways launching Thursday, this style won’t be available online from adidas.com. Instead, it can only be found in-store at Adidas Originals’ London flagship at 15 Carnaby St. It will then see a wider launch at flagship stores across Europe on May 4.

The Adidas Iniki Runner retails for $120.

Meet the #INIKI Runner London inspired edition. Available exclusively at adidas Originals flagship stores on the 20th April, and at European Flagships on the 4th May. A post shared by adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) on Apr 13, 2017 at 10:17pm PDT

Taking inspiration from past city series, the anticipated #INIKI silhouette returns in a limited edition adidas Originals Flagship store exclusive. Available 20th April, and at European Flagships on the 4th May. A post shared by adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) on Apr 14, 2017 at 5:42am PDT

#INIKI in a unique black-red colourway. The London inspired adidas Originals Flagship store exclusive is out on 20th April, and at European Flagships on the 4th May. A post shared by adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) on Apr 14, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

