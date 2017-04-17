Why These Adidas Iniki Runners Won’t Be Easy to Get

Adidas’ latest Boost sneaker is set to release in nearly a dozen new styles this week, but there’s one more pair on the way that won’t be quite as easy to come by.
Joining the six men’s and four women’s styles of the Adidas Iniki Runner releasing Thursday is a black-and-red look that the brand says is inspired by the city of London.
This colorway features a black upper composed of stretch mesh and vintage suede. It’s accented with red at the Three Stripes branding and tongue, as well as the leather heel tab. Cushioning is provided by a full-length white Boost midsole, which is capped off with a gum-rubber outsole.
According to Adidas, this colorway was culled from the brand’s previous “city series” drops, which often included black-and-red London-inspired makeups.
Unlike the aforementioned Iniki Runner colorways launching Thursday, this style won’t be available online from adidas.com. Instead, it can only be found in-store at Adidas Originals’ London flagship at 15 Carnaby St. It will then see a wider launch at flagship stores across Europe on May 4.
The Adidas Iniki Runner retails for $120.
