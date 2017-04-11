Here’s Every New Adidas Iniki Runner That Will Be Released on April 20

By / 42 mins ago
Adidas Iniki Runner
The Adidas Iniki Runner "Solid Gray/Turbo/Gum."
Adidas

One of Adidas’ newest Boost sneakers is getting nearly a dozen new looks later this month.

While it remains to be seen if the Iniki Runner will catch on like the brand’s wildly popular NMD franchise, Adidas is giving the retro-inspired lifestyle shoe new energy as summer approaches. The Iniki is set to drop in 6 men’s styles and four women’s-exclusive colorways on April 20.

The Iniki Runner features a ’70s-inspired design with a stretch-mesh and vintage suede upper. This old school look is modernized with a full-length Boost midsole.

Included in this bunch is an “Off-White/Blue/Core Red” makeup, which has also been nicknamed “Pride of the ’70s,” along with an all-black style, a neutral “Pearl Gray” colorway, neon looks and more.

Adidas Iniki RunnerThe Adidas Iniki Runner “Off-White/Blue/Core Red” aka “Pride of the ’70s.” Adidas

The entire group pictured here launches April 20 for $120 each, although the availability will be somewhat scattered.

The “Footwear White/Pearl Gray/Core Black,” “Solid Gray/Turbo/Gum,” “Easy Blue/Pearl Gray/Gum,” “Haze Coral/Blue/Gum,” and “Energy/Clear Onix/Gum” styles are confirmed for stateside drops from adidas.com and select Adidas Originals retailers.

Meanwhile, the “Off-White/Blue/Core Red, ” “Core Black/Footwear White,” “Solar Yellow/Core Black/Footwear White,” “Clear Onix/Solar Yellow/Footwear White,” and “Core Black/Haze Coral/Footwear White” makeups appear to be overseas exclusives for the time being.

Adidas Iniki RunnerThe Adidas Iniki Runner “Core Black/Footwear White.” Adidas
Adidas Iniki RunnerThe Adidas Iniki Runner “Footwear White/Pearl Gray/Core Black.” Adidas
Adidas Iniki RunnerThe Adidas Iniki Runner “Easy Blue/Pearl Gray/Gum.” Adidas
Adidas Iniki RunnerThe Adidas Iniki Runner “Solar Yellow/Core Black/Footwear White.” Adidas
Adidas Iniki RunnerThe Adidas Iniki Runner “Core Black/Haze Coral/Footwear White.” Adidas
Adidas Iniki RunnerThe Adidas Iniki Runner “Haze Coral/Blue/Gum.” Adidas
Adidas Iniki RunnerThe Adidas Iniki Runner “Energy/Clear Onix/Gum.” Adidas
Adidas Iniki RunnerThe Adidas Iniki Runner “Clear Onix/Solar Yellow/Footwear White.” Adidas

