Is This Adidas Boost Sneaker the Next NMD?

The Adidas Iniki Runner in "Collegiate Navy." Adidas

Adidas created a monster in late 2015 with the NMD, a retro-inspired franchise that dominated the lifestyle sneaker scene throughout 2016 and continues to be one of the Originals division’s strongest sellers. For 2017, the brand has another nostalgia-driven Boost runner that could be the next big thing.

The Adidas Iniki Runner picks up where the NMD left off with an upper inspired by the brand’s iconic running designs and a full-length Boost midsole for an old-meets-new aesthetic.

The Adidas Iniki Runner. Adidas

The sneaker’s upper features a two-way stretch mesh paired with vintage suede, a shiny mesh tongue and serrated Three Stripes branding culled from Adidas heritage designs.

Inside, a socklike construction delivers a snug fit, while the brand’s Boost cushioning offers a responsive ride. Many of the Iniki Runner’s debut colorways are finished off with gum rubber outsoles to further the old-school look.

Adidas previewed today two colorways in red and collegiate navy. Those will be launching March 1 alongside four additional colorways — two of which are women’s exclusives — at select Adidas Originals doors including Inflammable. See the full lineup below.

The women’s Adidas Iniki Runner in “Super Purple.” Inflammable

The women’s Adidas Iniki Runner in “Easy Green.” Inflammable

The Adidas Iniki Runner in “Vista Gray.” Inflammable

The Adidas Iniki Runner in maroon. Inflammable

The Adidas Iniki Runner in red. Adidas

The Adidas Iniki Runner in red that will be released March 1. Adidas

The Adidas Iniki Runner in “Collegiate Navy,” arriving March 1. Adidas

