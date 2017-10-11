Adidas Has Another Crazy Ultra Boost Sock Shoe Releasing This Week

Adidas Nemeziz 17+ 360 Agility Ultra Boost "Solar Orange" heel cup. End

Adidas’ soccer-inspired Ultra Boost sneaker isn’t just a mouthful to say aloud — its full name is the Nemeziz Tango 17+ 360 Agility Ultra Boost — it’s also one of the brand’s most experimental designs on the market today.

Using the Nemeziz Tango 17+ shoe endorsed by soccer star Lionel Messi as its base, this Boost-cushioned model features Adidas’ proprietary Agilityknit 2.0 and 360 Agility Bandage System constriction for a snug and supportive fit without the need for traditional shoelaces and overlays.

While previous Nemeziz Tango 17+ 360 Agility Ultra Boost styles have been rather subtle in their color combinations, this look eschews simplicity for an eye-catching fiery “Solar Orange” shade.

Adidas Nemeziz 17+ 360 Agility Ultra Boost “Solar Orange.” End

The vibrant color is mixed with black Stripes throughout the shoe’s upper, while the Ultra Boost’s signature full-length Boost midsole adds off-the-pitch comfort to this sleek style.

If previous Nemeziz Tango 17+ 360 Agility Ultra Boost drops are any indication, this look won’t be easy to come by, especially in the U.S. Interested readers can sign up for a chance to purchase the sneakers now for $209 via End Launches. Winners will be notified tomorrow.

Adidas Nemeziz 17+ 360 Agility Ultra Boost “Solar Orange” upper. End

Adidas Nemeziz 17+ 360 Agility Ultra Boost “Solar Orange” upper detail. End

