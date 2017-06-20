Adidas Created a New Lifestyle Collection for Fashionable NBA Star James Harden

NBA star James Harden with the "LA Life" iteration of his Adidas harden LS lifestyle shoe. Adidas

James Harden is arguably the most fashion-focused player in the NBA. To celebrate his style, Adidas is set to deliver a lifestyle line for the basketball star.

The athletic giant unveiled today the Harden LS, a casual take on his first signature performance shoe with Adidas, the Harden Vol. 1. The colorways of the sneakers, according to Adidas, were inspired by Harden’s life of enjoyment off the court because of the hard work he puts in on it.

The collection will launch in four colorways dubbed “LA Life,” “Fast Life,” “Night Life” and “Sweet Life.”

Adidas Harden LS “Sweet Life” Adidas

Adidas Harden LS “Fast Life” Adidas

The shoes boast several renowned Adidas technologies, including multi-color Primeknit uppers and full-length Boost cushioning. The sneakers in the collection also feature a refreshed look to Harden’s branding and an uncaged toe box.

The brand confirmed that the release dates for each of the shoes will be unveiled through Harden’s social media channels.

Adidas signed Harden to a 13-year, $200 million deal in August 2015 after the baller’s deal with Nike ended. Harden’s first signature look with the brand, the Harden Vol. 1, was unveiled in October 2016.

Adidas Harden LS “Night Life” Adidas

Adidas Harden LS “LA Life” Adidas

