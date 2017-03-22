Adidas Made Golf Shoes Inspired by This Favorite Snack at the Masters

By / 1 hour ago
Adidas Golf Pimento Cheese Shoes
The Adidas limited-edition "Crossknit Boost" golf shoes are inspired by the famous pimento-cheese sandwiches sold at the Masters.
Courtesy of Adidas

Ahead of the 2017 Masters Tournament, Adidas is paying tribute to a favorite tradition at the golf tournament: the pimento-cheese sandwich.

Yes, that’s right. Adidas’ limited-edition “Crossknit Boost” golf shoe takes inspiration from the sandwich sold at the tournament. The all-white upper is meant to reflect the sandwich’s white bread, and there’s a pimento cheese sockliner, too. The green accents are inspired by the green paper the $1.50 sandwich is wrapped in.

Related
As Sales Disappoint, Nike Tells Investors to Think Long-Term

Adidas Golf Pimento Cheese ShoesAdidas limited-edition “Crossknit Boost” golf shoes. Courtesy of Adidas
Adidas Golf Pimento Cheese ShoesAdidas limited-edition “Crossknit Boost” golf shoes and the sandwich that inspired them. Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas first unveiled this version of its popular Ultra Boost running style for golf in December. The shoes are built on the Ultra Boost last and feature CircleKnit on the upper, a full-length Boost midsole, and a spike-less Adiwear outsole. The brand noted that the breathable knit is ideal for the humid weather in Augusta, Georgia, where the Masters is held.

Adidas Golf Pimento Cheese ShoesAdidas Golf athlete Dustin Johnson holds a pimento-cheese sandwich and the limited-edition “Crossknit Boost.” Courtesy of Adidas

The Masters runs from April 6–9. The shoes will retail for $180 and will be available April 3 exclusively on adidasgolf.com.

Want more?

Soon You’ll Be Able to Customize Your Very Own Adidas Ultra Boost

Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner Show Off Calabasas x Adidas Sneakers on Snapchat

There Has Never Been an Adidas Ultra Boost Collaboration Like This

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s