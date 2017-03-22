Adidas Made Golf Shoes Inspired by This Favorite Snack at the Masters

The Adidas limited-edition "Crossknit Boost" golf shoes are inspired by the famous pimento-cheese sandwiches sold at the Masters. Courtesy of Adidas

Ahead of the 2017 Masters Tournament, Adidas is paying tribute to a favorite tradition at the golf tournament: the pimento-cheese sandwich.

Yes, that’s right. Adidas’ limited-edition “Crossknit Boost” golf shoe takes inspiration from the sandwich sold at the tournament. The all-white upper is meant to reflect the sandwich’s white bread, and there’s a pimento cheese sockliner, too. The green accents are inspired by the green paper the $1.50 sandwich is wrapped in.

Adidas first unveiled this version of its popular Ultra Boost running style for golf in December. The shoes are built on the Ultra Boost last and feature CircleKnit on the upper, a full-length Boost midsole, and a spike-less Adiwear outsole. The brand noted that the breathable knit is ideal for the humid weather in Augusta, Georgia, where the Masters is held.

The Masters runs from April 6–9. The shoes will retail for $180 and will be available April 3 exclusively on adidasgolf.com.

