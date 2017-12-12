Adidas’ Award-Winning Futurecraft 4D Sneaker Is Coming in New Colors for 2018

Adidas Futurecraft 4D Yeezy Mafia

One of Adidas’ most innovative sneakers of the moment is getting a fresh new look in 2018, but don’t get your hopes up over getting your hands on this style.

The brand’s Futurecraft 4D sneaker — which was honored as one of Time’s best inventions of 2017 — is set to receive an all-white Primeknit makeover, complete with the sneaker’s first-of-its-kind midsole. It’s created with light and oxygen via a process known as Digital Light Synthesis, courtesy of tech company Carbon.

“With Digital Light Synthesis, we venture beyond limitations of the past, unlocking a new era in design and manufacturing — one driven by athlete data and agile manufacturing processes,” Eric Liedtke, executive board member of global brands at Adidas Group, said of the technology. “By charting a new course for our industry, we can unleash our creativity — transforming not just what we make but how we make it.”

“Our partnership with adidas will serve as an ongoing testament to how the digital revolution has reached the global manufacturing sector, changing the way physical goods are designed, engineered, made and delivered,” Dr. Joseph Desimone, co-founder and CEO of Carbon, said of the collaboration.

According to Yeezy Mafia, this white colorway of the Futurecraft 4D will be released in February or March in a friends-and-family exclusive.

#XmasCalendar Day 11

FUTURECRAFT 4D FAMILY & FRIENDS

Footwear White / Ash Green, in Feb/March 2018 #NotForYou pic.twitter.com/fyTrs0T9pq — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) December 11, 2017

Want more?

Adidas’ First-of-Its-Kind Prophere Sneaker Gets a Limited-Edition Collaboration

There’s Another Pharrell x Human Race NMD Coming This Weekend, but It’s Also the Hardest One to Get

Adidas Is Releasing New Sneakers Inspired by Kanye West’s Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas Shoes