Adidas’ First-of-Its-Kind Prophere Sneaker Will Be Updated for a Limited-Edition Collaboration

Undefeated x Adidas Prophere heel. Adidas

Adidas Originals’ new Prophere sneaker doesn’t arrive around the world until Friday, and already the design has been picked to be part of the brand’s latest collaboration with Los Angeles-based company Undefeated.

In this Undefeated release, the Primeknit sneaker will take on a textured tiger camouflage pattern, resulting in a three-dimensional look. Undefeated branding appears across the tongue and at the TPU heel, while the sneaker’s standout exaggerated midsole is colored in black.

“With Prophere we wanted to take a different view of our archive and looked to the unapologetic aesthetic of the ’90s, when the brand experimented with bold silhouettes,” said Nic Galway, SVP of global design at Adidas Originals. “We took the provocative and uncompromising thinking of the era and reimagined it for today. A confident approach to branding and unexpected proportions of toolings were the inspiration for Prophere. With this silhouette, we connect the same energy of the ’90s with the new generation.”

The Undefeated x Adidas Prophere will be released on Dec. 23. Meanwhile, the inline style of the Prophere will debut globally on Friday at Adidas Originals stores and via adidas.com/prophere.

The Undefeated x Adidas Prophere. Adidas

A close-up view of the tongues on a pair of the Undefeated x Adidas Prophere. Adidas

