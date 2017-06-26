Adidas Finally Releases the Shoes From Cult Classic ‘The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou’

Details on the Adidas Rom "Zissou." Sneakers.fr

For fans of Wes Anderson’s cult classic 2004 film “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou,” a formal release of the Adidas sneakers featured in the movie has been a long time coming.

In the decade-plus since the film hit theaters, there have been petitions calling for Adidas to release the shoes, dedicated Etsy stores with DIY versions and even a limited-edition hand-painted release from Anderson’s own website.

But according to Sneakers.fr, an official version of the Adidas Rom “Zissou” sneakers was finally released this month, albeit quietly and without the massive hype that often accompanies a limited drop of this kind.

It down at the We Love Green festival in Paris, which featured performer Seu Jorge. The Brazilian musician acted in the film and also contributed music to its soundtrack.

Adidas Rom “Zissou” Sneakers.fr

The Adidas Rom “Zissou” is a nearly identical replica of the style featured in the movie, which stars Bill Murray. It features a white leather upper with blue and yellow accents, a gray suede toe cap, gum rubber outsole and, of course, gold foil “Zissou” branding.

According to reports, only 100 individually numbered pairs of the coveted sneakers were produced. The shoe is not expected to be offered at retail.

The Adidas Rom style featured in Wes Anderson’s cult classic film “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.” Sneakers.fr

Adidas released 100 pairs of the Rom “Zissou” at the We Love Green festival in Paris. Sneakers.fr

The Adidas Rom “Zissou” is a replica of the shoes featured in Wes Anderson’s 2004 film. Sneakers.fr

Want more?

All the Best Shoes on the Red Carpet at the Los Angeles Film Festival

Adidas Just Restocked This ‘OG’ NMD Style, but It Won’t Last Long

These Exclusive Air Jordans Pay Homage to One of the Most Memorable Sneaker Moments in Film