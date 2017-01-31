Adidas Gives New Life to Its Classic EQT Running Shoe From the ’90s

A look at the reflective details on the Adidas EQT Support RF. Adidas

On Thursday, Adidas launched a new EQT collection that saw the retro sneakers receive updates in the form of modern technologies such as Boost cushioning and Primeknit construction. And while models such as the EQT Support 93/17 sold out nearly as quickly as they came, there are still a few great options up for the taking.

Take the EQT Support RF, which reimagines the EQT Support ’93 running sneaker in a new “Turbo Red” colorway. Keeping true to the original inspiration, this model is constructed with a mesh and suede upper that’s supported by TPU overlays.

The majority of the upper uses black mesh and suede, while the heel features a reflective “Turbo Red” overlay. The shoe’s Three Stripes branding is integrated into the lacing system, while a “burrito” tongue allows for a snug fit.

Adidas EQT Support RF, $99.99; finishline.com

The Adidas EQT Support RF is now available for $99.99. Adidas

The heel of the Adidas EQT Support RF. Adidas

The medial section of the Adidas EQT Support RF. Adidas

The outsole and Torsion Bar support of the Adidas EQT Support RF. Adidas

