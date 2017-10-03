Adidas Reveals Its Fourth Signature Basketball Shoe for NBA Star Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers. Rex Shutterstock

When NBA star Damian Lillard hits the court this season, he’ll be wearing a new signature sneaker from Adidas.

The athletic giant unveiled its latest look for the leader of the Portland Trail Blazers today, the Dame 4. The first colorway of the shoe — a white, red and black iteration — arrives tomorrow and will retail for $115. Following the initial drop is the “Legacy” iteration, a white sneaker with a gum sole, which hits retail on Oct. 20 and also retails for $115.

Adidas Dame 4 Adidas

To match Lillard’s ability to perform on both ends of the court, Adidas crafted a shoe with comfort and versatility in mind. The sneaker is executed with a ventilated mesh upper for breathability, supportive lace cables for a locked-in fit, full-length Bounce midsole cushioning and atypical grooves on the sole for quick cuts and hard drives.

The atypical traction pattern on the Adidas Dame 4. Adidas

And as a nod to his rise from a young baller in Oakland, Calif., to his pro career, Adidas included numbers on the lace band that are important to Lillard. These numbers include the game stats for a breakout performance in high school that put him on coaches’ maps (35.12), his stat line at Weber State that got him noticed by decision-makers in the NBA (25.6.4), the number he was selected in the 2012 NBA Draft (6), the seconds left on the clock when he hit a game-winning three-pointer in 2014 (0.9) and the percentage lifelong critics gave him on succeeding (0).

The Adidas Dame 4 lace band Adidas

Other personal touches for Lillard on the shoe include the acronym “YKWTII” (You Know What Time It Is) along the back of the shoe, as well as “Dame Certified” on one insole and “Patience Persistence Purpose” on the other.