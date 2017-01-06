Adidas Announces Consortium Sneaker Exchange Featuring Collaborations With 22 Retailers

The stores that will be involved in the 2017 Adidas Consortium Sneaker Exchange. Adidas

In addition to the unrelenting momentum created by franchises such as the NMD, Ultra Boost and Yeezy Boost, one of the biggest stories for Adidas in 2016 was its globetrotting Consortium Tour. The yearlong campaign spanned the globe from January to December, tapping some of the most creative and experienced retailers in the sneaker community to create their own collaborations. For 2017, the concept is returning with a slight twist.

Known as the Consortium Sneaker Exchange, Adidas’ latest initiative will see 22 of the world’s most notable retailers put their heads together for multiparty collaborations. Stores will be grouped into pairs, where they’ll then collaborate on a selection of to-be-announced sneakers.

Although the Consortium Sneaker Exchange is still in its early stages, one of the collaborations may have already been spotted. In December, FN shared an exclusive glimpse at an upcoming Ultra Boost collaboration between Social Status and Sneakersnstuff, two of the retailers advertised in the Consortium Sneaker Exchange.

The other participating retailers are A Ma Maniere, Alife, Bodega, Colette, End, Foot Patrol, Fruition, Invincible, Juice, Kith, Naked, Overkill, Packer, Slam Jam, Sneakerboy, Solebox, Starcow, Undefeated, United Arrows & Sons, and Wish.

Introducing #SneakerExchange, a brand new Consortium concept for 2017 with the essence of collaboration at its core. The story unfolds soon. A video posted by adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) on Jan 6, 2017 at 1:39am PST

