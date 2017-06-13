Adidas Confirms Kanye West’s ‘Zebra’ Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Is Rereleasing on June 24

The “Zebra” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 rerelease rumors are true.
Today, Adidas confirmed that the coveted Kanye West design is getting a second drop on June 24. The “Zebra” style — which is officially color coded “White/Core Black/Red” — was originally released in February with highly limited availability, launching exclusively via Adidas online, the Adidas Confirmed app and West’s own Yeezy Supply e-commerce site.
This time around, things will be a bit different. The “Zebra” pairs will see a much wider launch globally, with availability outside of Adidas-specific doors. Stockers of the June 24 drop include select Adidas Consortium and Originals retailers, and a full list can be found here.
Earlier this month, Yeezy Mafia reported the June 24 rerelease, citing a leaked Champs Sports launch calendar.
With a retail price of $220, the limited supply thus far has caused the “Zebra” Yeezy Boost to regularly resell for over $1,000. However, the upcoming wider release could result in the aftermarket value plummeting considerably.
In addition to the merchants confirmed on Adidas’ official store finder, U.S. retailers including Champs Sports, Finish Line and Foot Locker have confirmed they’ll be releasing the shoes on June 24.
Want more?
Kanye West Shopped for These $700 Shoes in Japan With Kim Kardashian
Kanye West’s New Adidas Yeezy Sneakers Aren’t What You Were Expecting
Kanye West and Adidas Could Be Releasing the Most Eye-Catching Yeezy Boost Yet
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Wear Sold-Out Calabasas x Adidas Items at Disneyland