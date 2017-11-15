Adidas Confirms Three New Yeezy Boost Styles Are Coming Out in November and December

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Blue Tint" right shoe. Adidas

Kanye West’s Yeezy Boost designs are primed to take over the holiday season.

Adidas announced today three long-rumored Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorways, including back-to-back drops this Saturday and the following week, and another launch in December, giving sneakerheads plenty of chances at the popular design.

The low-top knitted shoes will release Saturday in a neon “Semi Frozen Yellow” makeup, followed by a “Gray/Bold Orange” (nicknamed “Beluga 2.0” by many fans) on Nov. 25, the day after Black Friday. Following the consecutive launches — a first for the Yeezy line — Adidas will issue a third “Blue Tint/Gray Three” look on Dec. 16.

Each style in this lineup features the swirling striped Primeknit pattern seen on previous Yeezys such as the “Beluga” and “Zebra.”

The “Semi Frozen Yellow” color combines a bright Primeknit upper with dark “Raw Steel” stripes and bright red “SPLY-350” branding. The unique colorway is further accented by light orange threading at the heel tab and a brown gum rubber sole.

Meanwhile, the “Gray/Bold Orange” iteration has been dubbed “Beluga 2.0” by many due to its similarities to the debut Yeezy Boost 350 V2. However, unlike the original “Beluga,” this makeup opts for a more subtle orange accent.

Rounding out the group is the “Blue Tint/Gray Three” variation, which combines a heather gray Primeknit upper with soft pale blue accents and hits of “High Res Red.”

Each style in this collection retails for $220 each and will be available from adidas.com/yeezy and select Adidas Originals retailers. They’ll also be offered via the Adidas Confirmed reservation app, and signups are open for the “Semi Frozen Yellow” style in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Semi Frozen Yellow” right shoe. Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Blue Tint” left shoe. Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Blue Tint” front. Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Blue Tint” top. Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga 2.0” left shoe. Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga 2.0” front. Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga 2.0” top. Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga 2.0” outsole. Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Semi Frozen Yellow” left shoe. Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Semi Frozen Yellow” front. Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Semi Frozen Yellow” top. Adidas

Want more?

How to Get Kanye West’s Sold-Out Adidas Yeezy Calabasas Track Pants

Kanye West Debuts Never-Before-Seen Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 Shoes

The 9 Best Shoes to Buy Instead of the Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700