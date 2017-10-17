Adidas Is Giving Fans a Chance to Get Four Limited-Edition NMD Sneakers, but Sign-Ups Are Closing Soon

Once exclusive to mobile devices, the Adidas Confirmed app is making its biggest splash on desktops yet with the introduction of four limited-edition NMD styles.
Known as the “A.I. Camo” pack, this group is made up of four exclusive colorways which will be released in pairs in the U.S. and Western Europe.
Fans in the States will be treated to a tan-based makeup with a contrasting red stripe (pictured above) alongside a fall-ready olive look. Meanwhile, European enthusiasts will be able to choose between a bright red style and a more subdued gray variation.
According to Adidas, each style in this group is limited to just 900 pairs each, and they will retail for $170 apiece.
Entries for these limited-edition looks are open now through Friday at noon. The sneakers will officially release Friday at 1 p.m. ET, and if you’re quick enough, you’ll be able to purchase the kicks.
For more information and to sign up now, visit adidas.com.
