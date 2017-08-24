What Sneaker Fans Can Expect From Adidas’ Co-Branded Store With Concepts

A look inside the Adidas x Concepts store in Boston. Adidas

Adidas and Concepts are accustomed to delivering must-have collabs. But the next phase of the partnership will have the brand and retailer venturing into uncharted territory.

On Friday, Adidas and Concepts will launch its debut co-curated boutique in the heart of Boston.

The 1,200-sq.-ft. minimalist storefront, located at 73 Newbury Street, is what the two are referring to as a “long-term yet ever-evolving partnership that will defy the overused ‘pop-up shop’ model.”

“It is constantly going to be like, ‘You need to be there and be a part of it, or you’re going to miss out.’ We will continue to create energy moments and increase foot traffic and bring back what brick-and-mortar used to be,” Deon Point, creative director at Concepts, explained to Footwear News.

For the footwear fanatic, the door will boast the best Adidas has to offer, boasting top-tier product including Yeezy models, collabs with designers such as Raf Simmons and Rick Owens, and other silhouettes from its beloved Originals (NMD, EQT, Samba), performance (Ultra Boost, Alpha Bounce, Harden) franchises.

In addition to all-things three stripes, Point confirmed that the store will also offer Concepts apparel and other items that’s not competitive with Adidas.

“This partnership symbolizes yet another level of our commitment to offering a diverse and multi-faceted portfolio of unique, retail experiences for our fans,” Pascha Naderi-Nejad, senior director of Adidas Originals, said in a statement. “Our co-designed and curated boutique with Concepts is a perfect example of this, uniting two partners in the development of a new retail identity that is authentically laser focused on the consumer experience.”

Aside from product, the innovative location boasts eye-catching design elements including a descending staircase visible from the street that brings customers to the store, metal screen doors that are illuminated and display a custom Boston-inspired Celtic pattern, and an interactive projection map display that helps tell the stories of featured products.

Adidas confirmed that the space will also host in-store experiences such as art installations, DJ and more that merge sport and culture.

“When we started doing our own pop-ups for any collaboration we did, we fully immersed ourselves in the story and made sure it wasn’t something people walked away from and forgot,” Point told FN. “For that reason, we believe Adidas recognizes us as the best storytellers in the boutique channel and appreciated what we could do for them.”

The Adidas x Concepts store will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET.

