College Teams Will Wear These Adidas Basketball Sneakers for March Madness

Kansas guard Lagerald Vick. AP Images.

With the start of March Madness a little more than a week away, Adidas has unveiled what its sponsored schools will be wearing on their feet.

The athletic giant released images of the “Create Yours” collection today, boasting new colorways of its performance basketball styles made for its sponsored teams likely to participate in the college basketball tournament.

The Louisville iteration of the Adidas Dame 3 Courtesy of Adidas.

The Miami iteration of the Adidas Dame 3. Courtesy of Adidas.

The teams with school-themed colors include Arizona State University, Indiana University, University of Kansas, University of Louisville, University of Miami, Mississippi State University, NC State University, University of Nebraska and Texas A&M.

For the collection, Adidas has transformed its Harden Vol. 1, Dame 3 and Crazy Explosive styles for the players hitting the hardwood throughout March and into April. The kicks boast either what the brand referred to as a “school pride midsole,” which are executed the respective institution’s colors, or solid color midsole with an icy translucent outsole with the school’s logo visible.

The Kansas Adidas Crazy Explosive. Courtesy of Adidas.

The Indiana Adidas Dame 3. Courtesy of Adidas.

Adidas Dame 3 for Texas A&M. Courtesy of Adidas.

Adidas’ college basketball fan apparel is available now via its website, adidas.com.

The 64-team men’s tournament begins on March 14, with the championship scheduled for April 3. For the women, games begin on March 17 and the championship game will take place on April 2.

Adidas Harden Vol. 1 for Arizona State. Courtesy of Adidas.

The Nebraska iteration of the Adidas Dame 3. Courtesy of Adidas.

Adidas Dame 3 for Mississippi State. Courtesy of Adidas.