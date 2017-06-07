This Classic 1980s Adidas Sneaker Is Making a Comeback in a Big Way

The Adidas Campus launches June 15. Adidas

While Adidas’ Boost, NMD and Yeezy offerings are at the center of sneakerhead buzz around the company, the brand’s retro offerings such as the Superstar continue to be some of the best-selling athletic shoes around.

Another heritage model that could soon become a top-seller for Adidas is the brand’s Campus sneaker from the ’80s. Originally purposed as an on-court basketball shoe, the suede-based silhouette quickly caught on with hip-hop and street style circles, which was a catalyst in the Campus’ off-court appeal that still resonates to this day.

Adidas Campus black Adidas

Over the years, the Campus has come and gone with countless reissues, but this month, it’s set to receive one of its strongest retro campaigns yet. The Campus will return June 15 in several styles for men and women, including aqua blue, black, gray, and navy colorways of the classic sneaker. Each men’s style is completed with an off-white midsole, while the women’s look opts for a translucent pink sole.

Signature details including suede uppers, serrated Three Stripes branding, and lateral debossed Campus branding make this a true-to-form retro that’s sure to satisfy purists and newcomers alike.

Each style dropping June 15 will retail for $90 apiece.

Adidas Campus gray Adidas

Adidas Campus women’s gray/pink Adidas

Adidas Campus navy Adidas

Adidas Campus aqua Adidas

