Adidas Brings a Retro Color to the Stan Smith Sock Shoe

Adidas’ new sock fit Stan Smith sneakers are arriving at retailers in new makeups, including the original white and green style first seen on the retro tennis shoe.

Known as the Stan Smith Shock Primeknit, this model features a full knit upper with a textured pattern and leather overlays. A green leather heel accent includes Stan Smith branding and the Adidas trefoil logo — hallmarks of the original style, which debuted in the 1960s.

Another returning element is the shoe’s off-white rubber outsole, which retains the same look as the popular leather iteration.

At the lateral side, a white leather semicircle (reminiscent of the Yeezy Boost 350) is accented with gold foil branding.

Fans of this classic-inspired look won’t have to wait to pick it up. The “Footwear White/Green” Stan Smith Shock Primeknit is available now from retailers including footdistrict.com for 130 euros (around $148).

Adidas Stan Smith Shock Primeknit “Footwear White/Green,” €130; footdistrict.com

