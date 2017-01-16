Adidas Is Releasing a Three-Sneaker ‘Black History Month’ Collection Inspired by Tennis Legend Arthur Ashe

Arthur Ashe. Harry Harris/AP/REX/Shutterstock

With a little more than two weeks until Black History Month, Adidas is getting in on the festivities early with a three-sneaker basketball collection inspired by tennis legend and civil rights pioneer Arthur Ashe.

The collection includes three of Adidas signature sneakers; Damian Lillard’s Dame 3, Derrick Rose’s D Rose 7, and James Harden’s Harden Vol 1. Each shoe features styles based around a simple black and white color scheme with colorful accents and liners.

In addition to the subtle colorways, each sneaker includes details that reference Ashe’s storied life and career such as his initials “A.A.,” which has multiple meanings including Anti-Apartheid and AIDS Awareness.

The “Black History Month” Adidas Dame 3 is priced at $115, while the D Rose 7 and Harden Vol. 1 are $140 each. This collection launches on Jan. 23 from adidas.com and select Adidas Basketball retailers.

Damian Lillard’s “Black History Month” Adidas Dame 3 inspired by Arthur Ashe. Adidas

Derrick Rose’s “Black History Month” Adidas D Rose 7 inspired by Arthur Ashe. Adidas

James Harden’s “Black History Month” Adidas Harden Vol. 1 inspired by Arthur Ashe. Adidas

Want more?

Nike Celebrates Black History Month With Collection Inspired By Black Athletes

Puma Debuts Black History Month Collection Honoring Olympian Tommie Smith

Adidas Celebrates Jesse Owens With Black History Month Collection