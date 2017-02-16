Adidas Used Motion Capture Technology to Make New AlphaBounce Colorways

Adidas AlphaBounce AMS
An on-foot look at the Adidas AlphaBounce AMS in white.
Adidas

Adidas is giving its popular AlphaBounce running shoe a refresh with three new looks accompanied by an inspirational campaign ad.

Touted as the second generation of Adidas AlphaBounce with Aramis-inspired print technology, this range features three new colorways in black, white and navy.

Aramis is the motion capture technology Adidas used to develop the AlphaBounce. The technology, which utilizes a combination of cameras and sensors, allowed Adidas to pinpoint crucial areas in a runner’s foot.

Adidas AlphaBounce AMSThe latest group of Adidas AlphaBounce AMS colorways. Adidas

“Using motion capture technology, we identified parts of the foot that expand during a runner’s stride,” said George Robusti, senior design director for Adidas global running.

To launch the new looks, Adidas tapped Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters, Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow and San Antonio Stars guard Moriah Jefferson for a 60-second clip that features the music of Gil Scott-Heron.

This latest wave of AlphaBounce colorways is available now in white (officially named “clear gray”) and black from adidas.com for $110, while the navy makeup will launch mid-March.

Adidas AlphaBounce AMSThe Adidas AlphaBounce AMS in navy. Adidas
Adidas AlphaBounce AMSThe Adidas AlphaBounce AMS in black. Adidas
Adidas AlphaBounce AMSThe Adidas AlphaBounce AMS in white, black, and navy. Adidas
Adidas AlphaBounce AMSA detailed look at the Adidas AlphaBounce AMS. Adidas
Adidas AlphaBounce AMSThe Adidas AlphaBounce AMS in white. Adidas

