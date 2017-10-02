Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang Launches Unisex Collection

Adidas Originals x Alexander Wang season two, drop two launches Oct. 7. Photography by Juergen Teller

Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang is back for season two, drop two, which is set to launch on Oct. 7. The collection features 36 pieces, including three shoe styles, all of which are unisex.

The unisex Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang collection features 36 pieces. Juergen Teller

For season 2, Wang has updated his signature Adidas Originals styles from the season one collection. This time around, the AW Run Mid sneaker features a sleeker, longer silhouette and a color-blocked sole. The style is offered in two colorways, including a black and a tan edition.

The AW Run Mid sneaker in season 2, drop 2 is sleeker than its season 1 counterpart. Courtesy of Adidas

The black AW Run Mid sneakers in the collection feature a bright neon green lining. Courtesy of Adidas

The second sneaker in the line is the AW Skate Mid, which comes in both black and a rich dark green shade. Premium suede claims the upper of the shoe, while its rubber outsole features tricolor foxing.

The AW Skate Mid is offered in black and forrest green in season two, drop two of the Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang collection. Courtesy of Adidas

To round out the assortment, Wang implemented his take on a pair of classic Adidas slides. The AW Adilette features the same tricolor rubber foxing — brown, black and white — as the AW Skate Mid sneaker.

The slide features wavy ridge details along the shoe. Juergen Teller

The collection will be available for purchase at more than 140 retail locations, select Adidas Originals and Alexander Wang flagship stores and online beginning Oct. 7.

