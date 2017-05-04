There’s Only One Place You Can Get These Adidas Boost Sneakers

The Kith-exclusive Adidas Adizero Prime Boost LTD. Tyler Mansour/Kith

Adidas’ Prime Boost LTD runner is dropping in three limited-edition styles this weekend, but they won’t be found on many shelves.

That’s because the three-sneaker drop is exclusive to Kith. The launch includes three styles: “Energy Red,” “Olive Green,” and “Mystery Blue.”

The Adidas Adizero Prime Boost LTD retails for $200. Tyler Mansour/Kith

Each sneaker retails for $200 and makes use of the brand’s top technologies including Primeknit uppers and Boost cushioning. Setting this model apart from other popular Boost shoes is its sock-like construction, which forgoes a traditional tongue for a lacing system that can be customized to the wearer’s liking.

The Adidas Adizero Prime Boost LTD in “Olive Green.” Tyler Mansour/Kith

The Prime Boost LTD is part of the brand’s Adizero lineage, which is also home to the Adizero Adios. According to Adidas, the brand’s record-setting Adizero sneakers have been worn in 7 of the 10 fastest marathon times ever.

The Adidas Adizero Prime Boost LTD in “Energy Red.” Tyler Mansour/Kith

Now that you’re up to speed on the specifics, here’s how to get your hands on them. All three Adizero Prime Boost LTD styles pictured here will be released Saturday exclusively from Kith’s Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Miami locations.

Online drops for select pairs will take place Saturday on kithnyc.com and adidas.com at unannounced times.

The Adidas Adizero Prime Boost LTD in “Mystery Blue.” Tyler Mansour/Kith

The Adidas Adizero Prime Boost LTD launches Saturday. Tyler Mansour/Kith

The Adidas Adizero Prime Boost LTD launches Saturday at Kith and adidas.com.

In addition to these exclusive Boost runners, Kith founder Ronnie Fieg teased on Twitter an upcoming collaboration with Adidas Soccer. Pictured below, the collab will include footwear, apparel and accessories.

