Adidas’ Soccer-Inspired ACE 16+ Ultra Boost Arrives in ‘Blue Blast’

The Adidas ACE 16+ Ultra Boost is cushioned with full-length Boost tooling.

Adidas continues to bring its soccer style to the streets with tomorrow’s launch of a new limited-edition ACE 16+ Ultra Boost.

The shoe, formerly known as the ACE 16+ PureControl Ultra Boost, was revealed last July in black and solar yellow colorways — the latter of which was worn by international soccer star David Beckham.

The hybrid design combines the laceless Primeknit upper of the PureControl FG soccer cleats with the beloved cushioning of the Ultra Boost, resulting in a comfortable and cozy lifestyle silhouette.

The Adidas ACE 16+ Ultra Boost “Blue Blast” arrives today.

Following repeated sellouts of colorways including all-white, vapor green, and a black/white/red makeup inspired by the original Adidas Predator soccer cleat, the ACE 16+ Ultra Boost returns tomorrow in a “Blue Blast” style.

The latest colorway of the shoe features a royal blue Primeknit upper with pink accents, a white Boost midsole and a black outsole. It will be released alongside matching “Blue Blast” styles of the ACE16+ PureControl, the X 16, and the Messi 16 cleats.

If previous online launches are any indication, it will be nearly impossible to score the ACE 16+ Ultra Boost “Blue Blast” from adidas.com. But the shoes are available tomorrow for $200 at the brand’s Fifth Avenue flagship store in New York City on an invitation-only basis.

The Adidas ACE 16+ Ultra Boost “Blue Blast.”

The Adidas ACE 16+ Ultra Boost “Blue Blast” features a royal blue Primeknit upper with pink accents.

