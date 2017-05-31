Some of Adidas’ Most Popular Sneakers Are Getting Multicolor Makeovers for LGBT Pride Month

Adidas Ultra Boost "Pride" detail Adidas

Adidas’ annual LGBT Pride Month-inspired collection is almost here.

Set to release Thursday, the 2017 Adidas “Pride” collection includes multicolor-accented styles of the Crazy Explosive Low, EQT Support ADV, Superstar and Ultra Boost.

Adidas Crazy Explosive Low “Pride” Adidas

Starting on the basketball court, the brand’s Boost-cushioned Crazy Explosive Low gets covered in colored dots across its vamp. The upper-half portion of the shoe is kept all white, while the toe area is filled with black. A translucent black outsole houses the sneaker’s Boost cushioning within.

Adidas EQT Support ADV “Pride” Adidas

From there, the “Pride” collection goes retro with the EQT Support ADV. Inspired by Adidas EQT heritage models, this sneaker continues the brand’s uncompromising ’90s franchise. Here, it gets a multicolor dot pattern on its support wing, a defining feature of the shoe.

The Superstar is always one of Adidas’ best-sellers, so fans should expect this colorful makeup to move quickly. The front half of this look gets a white leather treatment while the back is black, and the whole thing is covered in a rainbow array of dots.

Rounding out the group is what is arguably the most anticipated look of the bunch, the “Pride” Ultra Boost. The fan-favorite model features a black Primeknit upper and white Boost midsole, with the multicolor effect being applied to its heel cup and extending to its support cage. It’s a subtle yet eye-catching look that’s sure to have Ultra Boost fans clicking away for a chance to cop tomorrow.

