Acne Studios Is the Latest Brand to Issue an On-Trend Chunky-Sneaker Silhouette

Acne Studios Manhattan sneakers lateral. Ssense

As the chunky-sneaker trend continues to pick up steam, Swedish fashion house Acne Studios is the latest brand to throw its hat into the ring with a bulky women’s-exclusive offering known as the Manhattan.

Utilizing the same oversized sole seen on the brand’s Sami and Sofiane men’s sneakers, the Manhattan builds off the bulky platform with additional retro-inspired details that keep with the current trend.

Acne Studios Manhattan sneakers beige. Ssense

Acne Studios describes the look as “technical sneakers based on ’90s American urban sportswear,” and it’s safe to say the style would look right at home alongside its inspirations.

The Manhattan is constructed with a multimaterial upper that combines calf leather, technical nylon and mesh. Meanwhile, Acne Studios describes the unique tooling as an “organic graphic sole.”

The Acne Studios Manhattan is available now in three styles: white, black and beige, each of which retail for $460 from select retailers including Ssense.

Acne Studios Manhattan sneakers black. Ssense

Acne Studios Manhattan sneakers front. Ssense

Acne Studios Manhattan sneakers medial. Ssense

Acne Studios Manhattan sneakers lateral top. Ssense

An on-foot look at the Acne Studios Manhattan sneakers. Ssense

