Aaron Judge Wore These Under Armour Baseball Cleats to Power the New York Yankees to a Wild Card Win

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees during the American League Wild Card game. AP Images

New York Yankees rookie slugger Aaron Judge demoralized pitching staffs throughout the regular season with monstrous home runs. And in the opening game of the MLB playoffs, he continued to do the same.

Up one run in the fourth inning of Tuesday’s American League Wild Card matchup against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y., Judge put the game further out of reach by blasting a line drive two-run homer to give the Yankees a 7-4 lead.

New York would tack on another run on the seventh to get the 8-4 win.

Judge, an Under Armour athlete, wore the brand’s Yard Low ST cleats. The model is available now for $89.99.

The Yard Low ST boasts a synthetic leather and mesh upper for breathability and support, the brand’s popular Charged Cushioning midsole, a low-profile outsole woth nine spikes for traction, and forefoot flex grooves for optimal flexibility.

A closeup of Aaron Judge’s Under Armour Yard Low ST cleat. AP Images

Judge and the Yankees will now face the Cleveland Indians in the American League Division Series. New York will be on the road to start the matchup, with the first game taking place tomorrow at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and will be shown live in FS1.