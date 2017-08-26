Aaron Judge Sports Cleats and Gloves Inspired By Blockbuster Game ‘Destiny 2’

Aaron Judge hits a home run against the Cleveland Indians on Aug. 11. REX Shutterstock

It’s “Player’s Weekend” — which means that baseball stars will be sporting uniforms and gear that shows off their personalities and own aesthetic.

On Friday night, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge wore Under Armour cleats and gloves inspired by blockbuster video game “Destiny 2.”

Aaron Judge scores in game against Seattle Mariners on Aug. 25 while wearing black and gold Under Armor cleats inspired by “Destiny 2.” REX Shutterstock

The game’s Twitter account gave fans a closer look at the Destiny 2-themed Under Armour gear that Judge would be donning over the weekend. Coming in different colorways, each set of cleats and gloves feature a different visual from the game.

Here’s a closer look at the #Destiny2-themed cleats that will be worn by @TheJudge44 this weekend. First up: Warlock cleats and gloves. pic.twitter.com/9TgBCsKJ8l — Destiny The Game (@DestinyTheGame) August 25, 2017

The 25-year-old baseball star, who won the Home Run Derby, is apparently major a fan of Destiny’s Warlocks. So much so, that back in July, Judge visited Bungie Inc. — the company that develops the game — for an exclusive preview of the sequel to “Destiny,” which hits shelves Sept. 6.

Had a great time at @bungie checking out @DestinytheGame 2. Thanks for having us! pic.twitter.com/bRSESpTjwv — Aaron Judge (@TheJudge44) July 22, 2017

