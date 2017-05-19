The 9 Weirdest Sneakers That Are Worth Buying

Reebok InstaPump Fury CNY17. Reebok

Minimalist sneaker looks will always have a place, but weird sneakers are having a moment right now.

Whether it’s Balenciaga’s fall ’17 sneakers with exaggerated soles or Kanye West’s unreleased Adidas Yeezy Runner, it looks like the eccentric kicks trend is just getting started.

Shop the best avant-garde styles out now below.

Avant-garde is Y-3 ’s bread and butter, and the Kyujo High is one of the wildest designs currently available from the Yohji Yamamoto label. Nordstrom

Y-3 Kyujo High, $420; nordstrom.com

Self-described by Nike as “weird in a good way,” the Air Sock Racer Ultra Flyknit is inspired by an ’80s marathon shoe and features a fully knitted upper with supportive buckle closures. Nike

Nike Air Sock Racer Ultra Flyknit Women’s, $130; nike.com

Puma’s new Netfit lacing system is not only functional, it also looks like nothing else on the shelf. The honeycomb design wraps over a knitted upper on this performance runner. Puma

Puma Speed Ignite Netfit, $140; puma.com

Truly ahead of its time, the Reebok InstaPump Fury manages to stand out 23 years after its debut. This Chinese New Year-themed style amps up the wow factor with a textured, rooster-inspired upper. Reebok

Reebok InstaPump Fury CNY17, $274.99; reebok.com

The Clarks Trigenic Flex is part-runner, part-moccasin, and this vegetable-tanned Italian leather version takes the look over the top. They’ll patina with wear, resulting in a one-of-a-kind look. Clarks

Clarks Trigenic Flex Veg Tan Leather, $390; clarksusa.com

The Nike Free RN Motion Flyknit features a sock-like knitted upper and a two-way strap system that wraps the foot in lieu of shoelaces. Nike

Nike Free RN Motion Flyknit, $150; nike.com

The Fila Bubbles is still every bit as bold and attention-grabbing today as it was when it debuted 20 years ago. The spell-out branding on the midsole pods and unique lacing system make this hoops classic can’t-miss. Fila

Fila Bubbles OG, $100; fila.com

The Raf Simons x Adidas Ozweego Bunny comes from the designer who helped spark the recent weird sneaker trend. They’re so good, Kanye West was recently spotted in this exact pair. Zappos Luxury

Raf Simons x Adidas Ozweego Bunny, $460; luxury.zappos.com

Stella McCartney’s Adidas collaborations include some of the brand’s most experimental looks. With Boost cushioning, reflective details and a standout knit upper, these are unlike any other Adidas sneaker around. Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney x Adidas Adizero Adios, $240; stellamccartney.com

