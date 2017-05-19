The 9 Weirdest Sneakers That Are Worth Buying

Truly ahead of its time, the Reebok InstaPump Fury manages to stand out 23 years after its debut. This Chinese New Year-themed style amps up the wow factor with a textured, rooster-inspired upper.Reebok
The Clarks Trigenic Flex is part-runner, part-moccasin, and this vegetable-tanned Italian leather version takes the look over the top. They’ll patina with wear, resulting in a one-of-a-kind look.Clarks
The Fila Bubbles is still every bit as bold and attention-grabbing today as it was when it debuted 20 years ago. The spell-out branding on the midsole pods and unique lacing system make this hoops classic can’t-miss.Fila
Stella McCartney’s Adidas collaborations include some of the brand’s most experimental looks. With Boost cushioning, reflective details and a standout knit upper, these are unlike any other Adidas sneaker around.Stella McCartney