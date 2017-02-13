The 9 Sneakers Out Now That Have the Best Cushioning

Adidas Ultra Boost 3.0. Courtesy of Adidas.

Never compromise on comfort.

Whether you’re wearing sneakers for performance or just to look sporty, you need them to be comfortable. And with technology in the athletic market changing rapidly and always improving, you can buy kicks today that match your individual style and still feel great.

Check out these nine sneakers available now from today’s top brands that are sure to keep your feet comfortable.

Adidas Ultra Boost 3.0 and Harden Vol. 1

If you haven’t worn a sneaker with Boost, you’re missing out. Adidas’ beloved midsole compound technology is now a staple in the brand’s premier looks, spanning several categories including its Ultra Boost 3.0 running sneaker and Harden Vol. 1 basketball style.

Adidas Ultra Boost 3.0, $180; adidas.com

Adidas Harden Vol. 1, $140; adidas.com

Nike LunarEpic Flyknit 2 and Converse Chuck II

If you’re a running-shoe fan, Nike has a new look featuring its acclaimed Lunarlon cushioning for you — the Nike LunarEpic Flyknit 2. Lunarlon is also featured in a shoe from Converse, the Chuck II, which is made for the lifestyle enthusiast who loves a heritage look.

Nike LunarEpic Flyknit 2, $160; nike.com

Converse Chuck II, $75; nike.com

Puma Ignite EvoKnit

Often overshadowed by the stellar overall design of a Puma shoe is the midsole that keeps it comfortable. The brand’s Ignite foam is an underrated cushioning platform featured on a number of the brand’s looks, including the EvoKnit training shoe.

Puma Ignite EvoKnit, $130; puma.com

Saucony Triumph Iso 3

The running brand’s latest compound, Everun, isn’t talked about enough for the comfort it provides. Saucony’s latest cushioning technology will keep your foot feeling good on you run from start to finish.

Saucony Triumph Iso 3, $150; saucony.com

Under Armour Curry 3

The fact that NBA superstar Stephen Curry wears these shoes isn’t the only reason you should own a pair. The sneakers are also equipped with Charged Cushioning, a compound that will keep you comfortable for the extended time you spend on the basketball court.

Under Armour Curry 3, $139.99; ua.com

Hoka One One Bondi 5

It’s hard to talk about cushioning without mentioning the max-cushioned running shoes of Hoka One One. The brand, which offers an atypical running look, delivers sneakers with oversize midsoles — like the Bondi 5 — using its signature cushioning compound.

Hoka One One Bondi 5, $150; hokaoneone.com

New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v7

The Boston-based athletic brand has a great cushioning technology of its own with Fresh Foam. It’s arguably the best performance-based sneaker with a little flashiness. Available now with the compound is a running look, the Fresh Foam 1080v7.

New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v7, $149.99; newbalance.com