9 Sneakers for Father’s Day Your Dad Will Actually Want to Wear

Your dad doesn’t have to be a diehard sneakerhead to appreciate a fresh new pair of kicks.
Upgrade dad’s footwear this weekend by getting him a pair of sneakers he’ll actually want to wear. Whether it’s a designer collaboration from Raf Simons — approved by dad Kanye West himself — or a retro version of a timeless look, these are the best sneakers to shop for Father’s Day this year.
Puma Roma OG 80’s, $70; puma.com
Cole Haan Zerogrand, $220; nordstrom.com
Raf Simons x Adidas Ozweego Bunny, $460; zappos.com
APL TechLoom Pro, $140; barneys.com
Buscemi 40MM Band leather sneakers, $600; barneys.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low, $90; nike.com
Nike Air Max 2017, $190; nike.com
Adidas Stan Smith Boost, $120; finishline.com
Under Armour Jet Low, $69.99; underarmour.com
