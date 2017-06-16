9 Sneakers for Father’s Day Your Dad Will Actually Want to Wear

Raf Simons x Adidas Ozweego Bunny black Zappos

Your dad doesn’t have to be a diehard sneakerhead to appreciate a fresh new pair of kicks.

Upgrade dad’s footwear this weekend by getting him a pair of sneakers he’ll actually want to wear. Whether it’s a designer collaboration from Raf Simons — approved by dad Kanye West himself — or a retro version of a timeless look, these are the best sneakers to shop for Father’s Day this year.

Puma Roma OG 80’s Puma

Puma Roma OG 80’s, $70; puma.com

Cole Haan Zerogrand, $220; nordstrom.com

Raf Simons x Adidas Ozweego Bunny Zappos Luxury

Raf Simons x Adidas Ozweego Bunny, $460; zappos.com

APL TechLoom Pro APL

APL TechLoom Pro, $140; barneys.com

Buscemi 40MM Band leather sneakers Barneys

Buscemi 40MM Band leather sneakers, $600; barneys.com

Nike Air Force 1 Low Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Low, $90; nike.com

Nike Air Max 2017 Nike

Nike Air Max 2017, $190; nike.com

Adidas Stan Smith Boost Adidas

Adidas Stan Smith Boost, $120; finishline.com

Under Armour Jet Low, $69.99; underarmour.com

