9 Rare Nike Kobe Bryant Sneakers You Can Buy Now on eBay

Kobe Bryant Herbert/AP/Rex Shutterstock

Kobe Bryant’s days in Los Angeles Lakers purple and gold came to a close in 2016, but the legendary baller’s on-court legacy will live on for decades to come.

Another area where Bryant’s contributions cannot be understated is his signature sneaker line with Nike. Along with designer Eric Avar, Bryant helped usher in the trend of low-top hoops footwear, which was partially inspired by the former NBA star’s love for the game of soccer.

As the “Black Mamba” celebrates his 39th birthday today, FN has compiled a shoppable roundup of some of his most memorable — and hardest-to-find — Nike styles. Shop our picks below.

Nike Kobe “Aston Martin Pack” eBay

Nike Kobe “Aston Martin Pack,” $900; ebay.com

Nike Kobe 6 “Grinch” eBay

Nike Kobe 6 “Grinch,” $799.99; ebay.com

Nike Kobe 10 HTM “Oreo” Nike

Nike Kobe 10 HTM “Oreo,” $225; ebay.com

Nike Kobe 10 Low iD “Multicolor” eBay

Nike Kobe 10 Low iD “Multicolor,” $275; ebay.com

Nike Zoom Kobe 1 “Prelude” eBay

Nike Zoom Kobe 1 “Prelude,” $625; ebay.com

Nike Kobe 8 “All Star” Kenlu

Nike Kobe 8 “All Star,” $290; ebay.com

Nike Kobe 7 “FC Barcelona” eBay

Nike Kobe 7 “FC Barcelona,” $1,925.18 (current conversion); ebay.com

Nike Kobe 9 Elite “Gumbo League” eBay

Nike Kobe 9 Elite “Gumbo League,” $423.54 (current conversion); ebay.com

Nike Zoom Kobe 3 “FTB” eBay

Nike Zoom Kobe 3 “FTB,” $274.99; ebay.com

