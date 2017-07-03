9 Classic Shoes for Guys to Wear in the Summer

How’s your collection of classic sneakers looking this summer?
If it’s in need of an update, you’ll find a variety of shoes here that include high-end designer looks, retro sportswear staples and more.
In addition to rounding up the best classic styles out now, we’ve taken your wallet into consideration, too. The options featured here include a range of prices ranging from under $100 to nearly $1,000, so you’ll be able to find what fits best with your budget.
Shop our picks below.
Nike Air Max 1 Premium SC “Jewel,” $140; nike.com
Maison Margeila Replica “Bi-Color,” $470; barneys.com
New Balance 1300 “Heritage,” $199.99; newbalance.com
Prada Leather Sneakers,
$595 on sale for $223.12; saksfifthavenue.com
Adidas Rod Laver Super, $79.99 on sale for $69.99; footlocker.com
Vans Old Skool “Primary Check,” $60; zappos.com
Rick Owens Ramones, $940; mrporter.com
Puma Suede “Paint Splatter,” $75; puma.com
Converse One Star Suede, $85; nike.com
