The 9 Best Sneakers on Sale Right Now

Picking up a great pair of sneakers doesn’t have to mean spending an arm and a leg.
Whether you’re in search of a high-end designer look or just want a retro look for less, this list has you covered with these and more.
Due to the discounted prices, many of these kicks won’t last for long, so pick up a pair now while you have the chance.
Nike Air Force 180 “Olympic,”
$139.99 on sale for $79.99; footaction.com
Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star ’70 High,
$85 on sale for $64.97; nike.com
Puma Clyde “Suits Pack,”
$99.99 on sale for $79.99; footaction.com
Y-3 X-Ray Zip Low,
$420 on sale for $335.99; luxury.zappos.com
Off-White Diagonal Striped High Top,
$600 on sale for $319 plus an extra 30% off; barneyswarehouse.com
Nike Sock Dart “Palm Green,”
$130 on sale for $79.97; nike.com
Rick Owens Geobasket High Top,
$1,097 on sale for $658.20; nordstrom.com
Under Armour Curry 3 “All-Star,”
$140 on sale for $99.98; finishline.com
Air Jordan 1 Ultra “Royal,”
$150 on sale for $94.97; nike.com
