The 9 Best Sneakers on Sale Right Now

Picking up a great pair of sneakers doesn’t have to mean spending an arm and a leg.

Whether you’re in search of a high-end designer look or just want a retro look for less, this list has you covered with these and more.

Due to the discounted prices, many of these kicks won’t last for long, so pick up a pair now while you have the chance.

Nike Air Force 180 Olympic Nike Air Force 180 “Olympic” Nike

Nike Air Force 180 “Olympic,” $139.99 on sale for $79.99; footaction.com

Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star '70 High Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star ’70 High Nike

Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star ’70 High, $85 on sale for $64.97; nike.com

Puma Clyde Suits Pack Puma Clyde “Suits Pack” Worldbox.pl

Puma Clyde “Suits Pack,” $99.99 on sale for $79.99; footaction.com

Y-3 X-Ray Zip Low Y-3 X-Ray Zip Low Y-3

Y-3 X-Ray Zip Low, $420 on sale for $335.99; luxury.zappos.com

 

Off-White Diagonal Striped High Top Off-White Diagonal Striped High Top Barneys

Off-White Diagonal Striped High Top, $600 on sale for $319 plus an extra 30% off; barneyswarehouse.com

Nike Sock Dart Nike Sock Dart “Palm Green” Nike

Nike Sock Dart “Palm Green,” $130 on sale for $79.97; nike.com

Rick Owens Geobasket High Top Rick Owens Geobasket High Top Nordstrom

Rick Owens Geobasket High Top, $1,097 on sale for $658.20; nordstrom.com

Under Armour Curry 3 All-Star Under Armour Curry 3 “All-Star” Under Armour

Under Armour Curry 3 “All-Star,” $140 on sale for $99.98; finishline.com

Air Jordan 1 Ultra Royal Air Jordan 1 Ultra “Royal” Nike

Air Jordan 1 Ultra “Royal,” $150 on sale for $94.97; nike.com

