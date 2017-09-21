The 9 Best Shoes to Buy Instead of the Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700

Kanye West’s fifth sneaker model with Adidas, the Yeezy Wave Runner 700, is a retro-inspired runner that flows with the current bulky shoe trend. Preorders of the sneakers sold out and won’t ship out until Nov. 1, but there are other ways to get similar looks right now.
Sneaker styles with wavy, oversized midsoles are actually more common than you might think, so there’s plenty to choose from, but that also means it’s tough to narrow down your search. The good news is that FN has done the work for you, compiling a shoppable list of the best shoes reminiscent of the Yeezy Wave Runner available now.
Shop our choices below.
Balenciaga Triple S, $1,274.95; ebay.com
Stampd x Puma R698, $139.95; nordstrom.com
New Balance 990v4, $164.99; newbalance.com
Karhu Fusion 2.0, $129; sneakersnstuff.com
Asics Gel Diablo, €119.95 ($143); overkillshop.com
Hoka One One Bondi 5, $149.95; runningwarehouse.com
Nike Air Monarch IV, $65 on sale for $54.97; nike.com
Raf Simons x Adidas Ozweego III, $500; neimanmarcus.com
Our Legacy Mono Runner, $350; caliroots.com
Want more?
Off-White x Nike Designer Virgil Abloh Wears Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700
See the Technology Inside Kanye West’s New Yeezy Wave Runner 700
The 5 Best Sneakers You Can Preorder Right Now