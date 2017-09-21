The 9 Best Shoes to Buy Instead of the Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700

Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 Yeezy Supply

Kanye West’s fifth sneaker model with Adidas, the Yeezy Wave Runner 700, is a retro-inspired runner that flows with the current bulky shoe trend. Preorders of the sneakers sold out and won’t ship out until Nov. 1, but there are other ways to get similar looks right now.

Sneaker styles with wavy, oversized midsoles are actually more common than you might think, so there’s plenty to choose from, but that also means it’s tough to narrow down your search. The good news is that FN has done the work for you, compiling a shoppable list of the best shoes reminiscent of the Yeezy Wave Runner available now.

Shop our choices below.

Balenciaga Triple S eBay

Balenciaga Triple S, $1,274.95; ebay.com

Stampd x Puma R698 Nordstrom

Stampd x Puma R698, $139.95; nordstrom.com

New Balance 990v4, $164.99; newbalance.com

Karhu Fusion 2.0 Sneakersnstuff

Karhu Fusion 2.0, $129; sneakersnstuff.com

Asics Gel Diablo Overkill

Asics Gel Diablo, €119.95 ($143); overkillshop.com

Hoka One One Bondi 5 Running Warehouse

Hoka One One Bondi 5, $149.95; runningwarehouse.com

Nike Air Monarch Nike

Nike Air Monarch IV, $65 on sale for $54.97; nike.com

Raf Simons x Adidas Ozweego III Feature

Raf Simons x Adidas Ozweego III, $500; neimanmarcus.com

Our Legacy Mono Runner Caliroots

Our Legacy Mono Runner, $350; caliroots.com

