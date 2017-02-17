The 9 Best Retro Sneakers Available Now

The Vans Old Skool. Vans

Modern technologies such as Adidas’ Boost cushioning and Nike’s self-tying E.A.R.L. help keep sneakers exciting, but sometimes it’s hard to top an iconic retro look.

Whether it’s a court shoe turned classic or a skateboard sneaker that has transcended fashion, these nostalgic kicks of yesteryear remain popular with consumers and continue to influence designers today.

Shop the best retro options out now below.

Vans has a number of classics in its vault, but the Old Skool is the trendiest and easiest to wear. Vans

Vans Old Skool, $60; vans.com

Puma ’s got a number of great retros to choose from, but it’s hard to top these classics made famous by Walt “Clyde” Frazier. Puma

Puma Clyde NYC, $85; puma.com

The Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star ’70 is designed with vintage-inspired details and materials for a look and feel closer to the original. Converse

Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star ’70, $85; converse.com

You’re probably familiar with the Adidas Stan Smith and Superstar, but the Gazelle is another one of the brand’s classic retros that deserves your attention. Adidas

Adidas Gazelle, $79.99; finishline.com

Sometimes simple is better, and you can’t go wrong with a tried and tested design like the Reebok Classic Leather. Reebok

Reebok Classic Leather, $74.99; reebok.com

Conceived in 1997, Foamposite remains one of Nike ’s most groundbreaking technologies, and it’s never looked better than on the “Royal” Air Foamposite One. Footaction

Nike Air Foamposite One, $229.99; footaction.com

Premium materials and a remastered silhouette make this 1987 Nike runner a smart retro buy. Nike

NikeLab Air Max 1 Pinnacle, $160; nike.com

It’s not often that a retro Air Jordan 4 stays on the shelves, so don’t pass up the opportunity to add this pair to your collection. Nike

Air Jordan 4, $190; nike.com

With its Orlando Magic-inspired colors and Reebok Pump tech, Shaquille O’Neal’s first signature shoe is as ’90s as it gets. Reebok

Reebok Shaq Attaq, $159.99; reebok.com

