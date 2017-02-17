The 9 Best Retro Sneakers Available Now

The Vans Old Skool.
Modern technologies such as
Adidas’ Boost cushioning and Nike’s self-tying E.A.R.L. help keep sneakers exciting, but sometimes it’s hard to top an iconic retro look.
Whether it’s a court shoe turned classic or a skateboard sneaker that has transcended fashion, these nostalgic kicks of yesteryear remain popular with consumers and continue to influence designers today.
Shop the best retro options out now below.
Vans has a number of classics in its vault, but the Old Skool is the trendiest and easiest to wear. Vans
Vans Old Skool, $60; vans.com
Puma’s got a number of great retros to choose from, but it’s hard to top these classics made famous by Walt “Clyde” Frazier. Puma
Puma Clyde NYC, $85; puma.com
The
Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star ’70 is designed with vintage-inspired details and materials for a look and feel closer to the original. Converse
Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star ’70, $85; converse.com
You’re probably familiar with the
Adidas Stan Smith and Superstar, but the Gazelle is another one of the brand’s classic retros that deserves your attention. Adidas
Adidas Gazelle, $79.99; finishline.com
Sometimes simple is better, and you can’t go wrong with a tried and tested design like the
Reebok Classic Leather. Reebok
Reebok Classic Leather, $74.99; reebok.com
Conceived in 1997, Foamposite remains one of
Nike’s most groundbreaking technologies, and it’s never looked better than on the “Royal” Air Foamposite One. Footaction
Nike Air Foamposite One, $229.99; footaction.com
Premium materials and a remastered silhouette make this 1987 Nike runner a smart retro buy.
NikeLab Air Max 1 Pinnacle, $160; nike.com
It’s not often that a retro
Air Jordan 4 stays on the shelves, so don’t pass up the opportunity to add this pair to your collection. Nike
Air Jordan 4, $190; nike.com
With its Orlando Magic-inspired colors and Reebok Pump tech, Shaquille O’Neal’s first signature shoe is as ’90s as it gets.
Reebok Shaq Attaq, $159.99; reebok.com
