The 9 Best Men’s Shoes to Buy in Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

In case you missed it, Nordstrom’s immense anniversary sale opened to the public today, and it’s every bit worth the wait.
In fact, the price cuts are so extensive that it can be daunting to search through them all. For readers looking to stock up on men’s athletic sneakers and casual footwear, FN has narrowed your search down to the best of the best.
Take advantage of these deals while they last — the sale ends Aug. 6.
Red Wing 6 Inch Moc Toe Boot,
$270 on sale for $180; nordstrom.com
Vans Old Skool,
$64.95 on sale for $42.90; nordstrom.com
Reaction Kenneth Cole Desert Sun Chukka Boot, $97.95 on sale for $64.90; nordstrom.com
Bally Walker Driving Shoe, $395 on sale for $264; nordstrom.com
Allen Edmonds Carlyle Plain Toe Oxford, $395 on sale for $259; nordstrom.com
Adidas Stan Smith Primeknit,
$109.95 on sale for $81.90; nordstrom.com
Wolverine Montague Chelsea Boot,
$295 on sale for $196.90; nordstrom.com
Cole Haan GrandPro,
$150 on sale for $79.90; nordstrom.com
Timberland Westhaven Side Zip Boot,
$180 on sale for $119.90; nordstrom.com
