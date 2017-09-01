The 9 Best American-Made Sneakers Out Now

New Balance 997 New Balance

Labor Day weekend is here, and it is much more than an extended weekend to relax.

It’s also a great time to support workers by purchasing American-made goods. And while there are a number of footwear brands that offer made-in-U.S. shoes, the options in the athletic sneaker category are far more limited.

New Balance is the only major sneaker brand to manufacture sneakers in America, but the good news is the Boston-based brand has plenty of styles to choose from.

Whether you’re seeking a retro look or a more modern sneaker, there’s a good chance New Balance has what you’re looking for.

Shop the best American-made sneakers out now below.

New Balance 990v2 New Balance

New Balance 990v2, $209.99; newbalance.com

New Balance 1300 ‘Heritage’ New Balance

New Balance 1300 “Heritage,” $199.99; newbalance.com

New Balance 996 ‘Bringback’ New Balance

New Balance 996 “Bringback,” $169.99; newbalance.com

New Balance 998 ‘Desert Heat’ New Balance

New Balance 998 “Desert Heat,” $179.99; newbalance.com

New Balance 1978 ‘Bone’ New Balance

New Balance 1978 “Bone,” $149.99; newbalance.com

New Balance 990v4 New Balance

New Balance 990v4, $164.99; newbalance.com

New Balance 585 ‘Lake Blue’ New Balance

New Balance 585 “Lake Blue,” $199.99; newbalance.com

New Balance 1400 ‘Connoisseur’ New Balance

New Balance 1400 “Connoisseur,” $159.99; newbalance.com

New Balance 997 ‘Coumarin Pack’ New Balance

New Balance 997 “Coumarin Pack,” $209.99; newbalance.com

Want more?

The 8 Best Adidas Sneakers on Sale Right Now

The 6 Best Alternatives to the Vans Old Skool Out Now

The 8 Best Puma Sneakers on Sale Right Now

The 10 Best Nike Sneakers on Sale Right Now

The 10 Best Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Shoes Out Now