The 9 Best Adidas Y-3 Sneakers You Can Get Right Now for 50 Percent Off

Y-3 Pure Boost in blue Y-3

Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto’s Adidas offshoot, Y-3, is clearing house to make way for upcoming seasons, which is big for a few reasons.

First, it means it’s officially time to get excited for the brand’s fall/winter ’17 and spring/summer ’18 collections. It’s also the perfect opportunity for readers to pick up some of Y-3’s most popular styles at huge savings — we’re talking half off across the board.

To help you weed through the sale section, we’ve picked out nine of the best sneakers you can get right now for 50 percent off. Shop our picks while they last below.

Y-3 Kyujo Low, $350 on sale for $175; y-3.com

Y-3 Future Low Y-3

Y-3 Future Low, $390 on sale for $195; y-3.com

Y-3 Sport Evasion High Y-3

Y-3 Sport Evasion High, $420 on sale for $210; y-3.com

Y-3 Noci High Y-3

Y-3 Noci High, $420 on sale for $210; y-3.com

Y-3 Yohji Run Y-3

Y-3 Yohji Run, $320 on sale for $160; y-3.com

Y-3 Stan Zip Y-3

Y-3 Stan Zip, $340 on sale for $170; y-3.com

Y-3 Pure Boost Y-3

Y-3 Pure Boost, $320 on sale for $160; y-3.com

Y-3 Kozoko High Y-3

Y-3 Kozoko High, $390 on sale for $195; y-3.com

Y-3 Qasa High Y-3

Y-3 Qasa High, $390 on sale for $195; y-3.com

Want more?

4 New Adidas x Y-3 Sneakers You Need to Know About From Paris

You’ve Never Seen an Adidas Stan Smith Quite Like This Before

Y-3’s Chunky High-Tops and Scuba-Style Ankle Boots Made the Earth Move