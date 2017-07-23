8 Durable Sandals That Can Go From the Beach to the Streets

With heat wave temperatures permeating throughout much of the U.S., it’s hard to beat a good pair of breezy, breathable sandals.
Whether you’re kicking back in the sand with a cold one or roaming the city streets — or perhaps a little bit of both — you’ll need a pair of sandals that is both comfortable and durable enough for the long haul.
Instead of spending your hard-earned cash on multiple models, consider picking up a pair that is equipped for leisure but also tough enough to last through many summers to come.
Shop our top picks below.
Merrell Terrant Strap, $85 on sale for $59.99; zappos.com
Ecco Sport Yucutan, $130; zappos.com
Columbia Wave Train, $65 on sale for $45.99; zappos.com
Chaco Z Cloud 2, $110; zappos.com
Under Armour Fat Tire Sandal, $82.50; zappos.com
The North Face Base Camp Switchback, $60; zappos.com
Suicoke GGA-V, $211 on sale for $106; farfetch.com
Teva Terra Fi 4, $100; zappos.com
