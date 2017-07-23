8 Durable Sandals That Can Go From the Beach to the Streets

With heat wave temperatures permeating throughout much of the U.S., it’s hard to beat a good pair of breezy, breathable sandals.

Whether you’re kicking back in the sand with a cold one or roaming the city streets — or perhaps a little bit of both — you’ll need a pair of sandals that is both comfortable and durable enough for the long haul.

Instead of spending your hard-earned cash on multiple models, consider picking up a pair that is equipped for leisure but also tough enough to last through many summers to come.

Shop our top picks below.

Merrell Terrant Strap Merrell Terrant Strap Zappos

Merrell Terrant Strap, $85 on sale for $59.99; zappos.com

Ecco Sport Yucutan Ecco Sport Yucutan Zappos

Ecco Sport Yucutan, $130; zappos.com

Columbia Wave Train Columbia Wave Train Zappos

Columbia Wave Train, $65 on sale for $45.99; zappos.com

Chaco Z Cloud 2 Chaco Z Cloud 2 Zappos

Chaco Z Cloud 2, $110; zappos.com

Under Armour Fat Tire Sandal Under Armour Fat Tire Sandal Zappos

Under Armour Fat Tire Sandal, $82.50; zappos.com

The North Face Base Camp Switchback The North Face Base Camp Switchback Zappos

The North Face Base Camp Switchback, $60; zappos.com

Suicoke GGA-V Suicoke GGA-V Farfetch

Suicoke GGA-V, $211 on sale for $106; farfetch.com

Teva Terra Fi 4 Teva Terra Fi 4 Zappos

Teva Terra Fi 4, $100; zappos.com

