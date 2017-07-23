8 Durable Sandals That Can Go From the Beach to the Streets

Suicoke GGA-V olive Farfetch

With heat wave temperatures permeating throughout much of the U.S., it’s hard to beat a good pair of breezy, breathable sandals.

Whether you’re kicking back in the sand with a cold one or roaming the city streets — or perhaps a little bit of both — you’ll need a pair of sandals that is both comfortable and durable enough for the long haul.

Instead of spending your hard-earned cash on multiple models, consider picking up a pair that is equipped for leisure but also tough enough to last through many summers to come.

Shop our top picks below.

Merrell Terrant Strap Zappos

Merrell Terrant Strap, $85 on sale for $59.99; zappos.com

Ecco Sport Yucutan Zappos

Ecco Sport Yucutan, $130; zappos.com

Columbia Wave Train Zappos

Columbia Wave Train, $65 on sale for $45.99; zappos.com

Chaco Z Cloud 2 Zappos

Chaco Z Cloud 2, $110; zappos.com

Under Armour Fat Tire Sandal Zappos

Under Armour Fat Tire Sandal, $82.50; zappos.com

The North Face Base Camp Switchback, $60; zappos.com

Suicoke GGA-V, $211 on sale for $106; farfetch.com

Teva Terra Fi 4 Zappos

Teva Terra Fi 4, $100; zappos.com

Want more?

7 Sneakers That Look Like Yeezys — But Are Way Cheaper

The 10 Best Men’s Sandals and Slides Out Now

The 8 Best Alternatives to Sandals

The 5 Best Sneakers You Can Wear Without Socks