The 8 Best Retailer Exclusive Men’s Shoes You Can’t Get Anywhere Else

If you’re looking for ways to switch up your footwear to to stand out from the crowd, one idea to consider shopping is retailer exclusive shoes.

Not only are these styles scarce, but they often feature unique colors and materials you won’t find on standard shoes.

Retailers such as Barneys and Nordstrom have especially impressive lineups including casual shoes, classic sneakers, work boots and more.

Red Wing 6-Inch Moc Toe (Nordstrom Exclusive), $270; nordstrom.com

Barneys Melange Knit Sneakers Barneys

Barneys Melange Knit Sneakers, $265; barneys.com

Cole Haan GrandPro (Nordstrom Exclusive), $130; nordstrom.com

Timberland 6-Inch Boot BNY Sole Series Barneys

Timberland 6-Inch Boot BNY Sole Series, $220; barneys.com

Allen Edmonds Neumok Wingtip (Nordstrom Exclusive) Nordstrom

Allen Edmonds Neumok Wingtip (Nordstrom Exclusive), $295; nordstrom.com

Barneys Chelsea Sneakers Barneys

Barneys Chelsea Sneakers, $275; barneys.com

Givenchy Tyson High Top (Nordstrom Exclusive) Nordstrom

Givenchy Tyson High Top (Nordstrom Exclusive), $850; nordstrom.com

Vans Slip-On Woven BNY Sole Series Barneys

Vans Slip-On Woven BNY Sole Series, $175; barneys.com

