The 8 Best Retailer Exclusive Men’s Shoes You Can’t Get Anywhere Else

If you’re looking for ways to switch up your footwear to to stand out from the crowd, one idea to consider shopping is retailer exclusive shoes.
Not only are these styles scarce, but they often feature unique colors and materials you won’t find on standard shoes.
Retailers such as Barneys and Nordstrom have especially impressive lineups including casual shoes, classic sneakers, work boots and more.
Red Wing 6-Inch Moc Toe (Nordstrom Exclusive), $270; nordstrom.com
Barneys Melange Knit Sneakers, $265; barneys.com
Cole Haan GrandPro (Nordstrom Exclusive), $130; nordstrom.com
Timberland 6-Inch Boot BNY Sole Series, $220; barneys.com
Allen Edmonds Neumok Wingtip (Nordstrom Exclusive), $295; nordstrom.com
Barneys Chelsea Sneakers, $275; barneys.com
Givenchy Tyson High Top (Nordstrom Exclusive), $850; nordstrom.com
Vans Slip-On Woven BNY Sole Series, $175; barneys.com
Want more?
The 10 Best Nike Sneakers on Sale Right Now
The 8 Best Puma Sneakers on Sale Right Now
The 10 Best Shoes That Are Perfect for Customizing
7 Classic Men’s Shoes Updated With New Technology